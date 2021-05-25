A report from CBS Chicago tells how the suspects 2020 murder could be unveiled after the victim’s wife believes that the people who killed her husband have made a song confessing to the killing.

Aaron Carter, an expectant father, was killed in his South Shore, Chicago home last August. His wife, Asiah Carter, says that the alleged killers made a song an video describing the murder almost to a tee.

“They literally sang about it, and they continue to mock him. It’s not fair to kill people and mock their families. It’s not trendy,” says Carter. “It was so disturbing because nobody in the entire state of Illinois had claimed Aaron’s death until these guys did.”

This news comes on the heels of a Maryland ruling that says song lyrics can be used as evidence in court. In 2019, a jail phone rap was used to convict Lawrence Montague of murder in Maryland and the state’s Court of Appeals upheld that decision.

The artists who made the song in which Carter is making these claims have not been named.

Thesource.com will update the details on this story as it develops.