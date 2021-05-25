DMX’s eighth and final album, Exodus, is set to release on Friday, May 28th. The Yonkers rapper finished the now-posthumous release prior to his April 9th passing.

Earlier this month, Swizz Beatz released the project’s star-studded track-list, which features Jay-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, The LOX, Alicia Keys, Griselda, Snoop Dogg, Moneybagg Yo, and more.

On Monday, May 24 Swizz Beatz took to his IG to share the official trailer for Exodus.

Advertisement

“Let’s get it started !!!! 4 days till EXODUS @dmx 5/28!!!!!!!!!!! ❌ Let’s take it back to the motherf****** Streets !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! RR 4 Life!!!!!,” says legendary producer in his caption.

Last night Swizz Beatz held a private listening session in NYC with a group of artists and personalities in attendance. Guests included Fabolous, Wiz Khalifa, Griselda, Jim Jones, Angie Martinez, Sway, Angela Yee, and Sinqua Walls.

The trailer compiles footage of what’s to come from the album. It shows X’s performances, his prayers, the infamous Ruff Ryder bikes, protests, and more. If “the revolution will be televised” was a trailer, it would be Exodus.

DMX fans around the world will unite for this monumental occasion, to hear X share his thoughts on wax one last time. DMX will continue to live in our hearts forever.

Check out the trailer below.