Kanye West’s Yeezy x Gap collaboration is on its way.

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is shortly arriving. Last June Kanye West took to Twitter announcing the partnership. In April he finalized the logo for the partnership, by sampling the Gap logo with YZY. West’s minimalistic approach is one that has resonated throughout all of his fashion releases.

According to recent reports by The Business of Fashion, Gap is betting it all on the music and fashion mogul. Gap Inc., is expected to hold its Q1 earnings call on Thursday, May 27, where details about the upcoming line will most likely be discussed.

If the reports hold true, we should expect to see Yeezy x Gap-wear just in time for Summer.