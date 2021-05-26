The hit HBO series A Black Lady Sketch Show has been renewed for a third season. The hilarious show is in its second season currently, which saw cast members Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, and Ashley Nicole Black return to their sketch stage alongside new featured players Laci Mosley and Skye Townsend. Quinta Brunson.

As the synopsis reads, A Black Lady Sketch Show is a “narrative sketch comedy series features a core cast of Black women living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations.”

“Robin continues to break new ground in the world of sketch comedy,” said Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Comedy Programming. “She delivered a hilariously sharp second season, and we’re looking forward to seeing where Robin, Issa Rae and the A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW team take us in Season 3.”

Thede, who is the creator, showrunner, executive producer, writer and star stated, “Making A Black Lady Sketch Show is a dream come true and I’m honored to continue our incredible series and wonderful partnership with HBO, Issa Rae, JAX Media, and our entire producing team. I can’t wait to push the show even further in Season 3 and to keep delivering the laugh-out-loud content our audience loves to see! I see this show as a budding comedy institution, where Black women can playfully realized, non-stereotypical characters and I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue to create that space for today’s premiere comedians.”

The show’s first season received three Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series and Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series (Angela Bassett).

The series is written by Robin Thede, Lauren Ashley Smith, Ashley Nicole Black, Holly Walker, Akilah Green, Rae Sanni, Kindsey Young, Shenovia Large, and Kristin Layne Tucker; directed by Lacey Duke and Brittany Scott Smith.

The Season 2 finale of the show airs on May 28. All episodes of the show to date are currently available to stream exclusively on HBO Max.