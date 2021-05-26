Akon’s Car Was Found After It Was Stolen From Atlanta Gas Station

Beep beep, who got the keys to Akon’s jeep?

Akon fell victim to car theft in Buckhead, Atlanta after leaving his keys in the ignition of his Range Rover at a Quiktrip gas station.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the culprit hopped in the driver’s seat and took off.

“He stated that when his tank was almost full he noticed his white Range Rover … pulling off while he was still pumping his gas,” the police report read. “Shortly after, you can see the suspect get out of the passenger seat of what looks to be a black four-door BMW sedan, get into the driver’s seat of the victim’s vehicle, and drive off with the black BMW following right behind.”

Police confirmed Akon’s story after searching the security footage: A dark-colored sedan pulled into the gas station next to the Range Rover before the suspect hopped in and drove off. The sedan was in tow.

“It only takes a second for someone to jump in your vehicle and take off,” the Atlanta Police Department’s Capt. Graham said, per Fox 5.

Fortunately, Akon’s phone was still in the car and he ultimately located his car on Tuesday morning by tracking it.

Ludacris was also a victim of car theft recently, after leaving his car running to complete an ATM transaction. The rapper turned actor’s vehicle was located and recovered.