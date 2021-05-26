Bow Wow Says He Needs To See A Contract To Participate In Verzuz Battle

The Verzuz battle between Bow Wow and Soulja Boy may not happen as soon as fans think. After a week of firing tweets back and forth about facing off on Verzuz, Bow Wow said he needs more than a conversation to confirm the battle.

“Ain’t talking versuz until I see some contracts. FACTS…. back to regular scheduling program.” wrote Moss.

Ain’t talking versuz until i see some contracts. FACTS…. 🖊 📄… back to regular scheduling program. — Bow Wow (@smoss) May 26, 2021

Earlier Wednesday, Swizz Beats confirmed that there would be a battle between Bow Wow and Soulja Boy. In an interview on The Quick Silva Show with Dominique the Diva he said

“Yeah, I mean we ain’t get to put out flyers out, but it seems like it’s real.” he continued “It’s 99% real.”

According to the iconic music maker, the artists were excited and everything doesn’t have to be formal. He continued that they would drop a calendar that shows the next 5 Verzuz.