Dave Chappelle has been quiet about his self-produced documentary, but it has been announced that it will debut as the final film at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

“Premiering our film at Tribeca and closing out the festival at Radio City Music Hall is a big honor,” Chappelle said in a press release on Wednesday. “Our film is about courage and resilience, something New Yorkers can relate to.”

Contrary to what people might think, this documentary is not about Chappelle’s early life and rise to superstardom. Instead, the doc focuses on the challenges facing a rural town in Ohio during the early days of the pandemic. It will center around the period of the Black Lives Matter Movement after the murder of George Floyd, and the leadership from the town’s youth who organized rallies and protests.

The untitled documentary was directed by Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar who previously won an Oscar for their acclaimed American Factory doc. In a statement released earlier today, Reichert said that “When Dave came to us with the idea, we were immediately struck by the challenge to tell the story of our part of the world during the pandemic and the national reckoning on racial injustice. This was a historic moment and we really wanted to chronicle this place and this time, it just felt right.”

The doc will premiere on June 19th at Radio City Music hall. Guests are required to be fully vaccinated before attending and must present a vaccination card upon arrival. Tickets for the June 19 event will be available to purchase starting at 10:00 a.m. ET on May 28 via Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from $65 to $105.