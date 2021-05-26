J. Cole is making sure you both see and hear The Off-Season. The latest single from the No. 1 album on the country is “Applying Pressure,” bringing a dancing J. Cole to New York subways where he gets up close with the camera.

The new single even brings in Dave East for the Scott Lazer production.

The actual “Applying Pressure” single is currently No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. The single didn’t make it to the top 10, yet, but Cole has four currently holding down that spot, including “My Life,” which is at No. 2. That single features 21 Savage and Morray.

Advertisement

You can see the new video below.