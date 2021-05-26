Behind a season where he averaged 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists, New York Knicks star Julius Randle has been named the 2020-21 NBA Most Improved Player.

“I just wanna say thank you to everybody involved,” Randle said of the win. “I mean it truly was a team thing. Everybody in the Knicks organization, top to bottom, I can’t thank everybody enough.

“All my teammates, everybody, they trust me and empower me. I just wanna thank them for allowing me to lead them. And then my family, my wife, my son, everybody, like everybody, has played a part in helping me continue to become the best version of me on and off the court.”

Following Randle in MIP standings was Jerami Grant and Michael Porter Jr.

Randle will be back on the court for the Knicks on Wednesday when his Knicks take on the Atlanta Hawks in game 2.