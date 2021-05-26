According to a report from TMZ, a couple of radio hosts in Los Angeles have been suspended without pay after they broadcasted a skit where they pretended to interview a woman of Asian descent with a typical, prejudice accent impersonation.

KFI AM’s Tim Conway Jr. and his executive producer Sheron Bellio have been pulled off the air for the week after the duo made a failed funny attempt to impersonate an interview of Yuko Sakamoto, the wife of local sports radio personality Vic “The Brick” Jacobs.

The five-minute long skit made listeners demand that KFI AM’s parent company, iHeart Radio, take the duo off the air, especially since this occurred during AAPI Heritage Month. The tasteless impersonation was filled with racist epithets, including karate sound effects and a spoof ad announcement from Bellio saying, “brought to you by Subaru.”

Advertisement

Bellio seemed embarrassed and said, “My words tonight will never convey the shame that I’m feeling because of my actions and I just — I really want to apologize.”