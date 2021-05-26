Nick Cannon Seemingly Responds To Reports That He’s Expecting His 7th Child: ‘Stay Tuned’

Nick Cannon was a trending topic when news broke that he’s expecting his 7th child with one of his employees.

Wild ‘N Out girl, Alyssa Scott, posted and deleted a maternity photo, and the caption read, Zen S. Cannon. Her followers assumed the mogul was the father of her second child because of the last name.

A user congratulated her and Cannon under the post, and she replied with a ‘thank you.’

Nick Cannon has yet to publicly confirm or deny the reports, but we’ll know once he posts a maternity shoot like he has in the past.

Scott initially announced her pregnancy with her second child in January. Let’s all gasp together 😂 SO EXCITED!! Baby #2 on the way!”

This marks Cannon’s seventh child and third one in a year if he did in fact father Scott’s child.

The mogul welcomed his fourth child, Powerful Queen, which is his second child with Brittany Bell.

He also announced that he’s expecting another set of twins with a shirtless maternity shoot with Abby De La Rosa.

We can’t forget the “Gigolo” rapper’s set of twins with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

After rumors began swirling, Nick Cannon posted a picture of him holding a microphone on the street with a young girl. “Friends and family smiling every day… #staytuned,” he wrote.