Pusha-T Claims ‘They Won’t Publish’ a Children’s Book He’s Been Trying To Write For Years

Would you purchase a children’s book for your youngster created by Pusha-T?

A fan took to Twitter to reveal that he reverse engineered “Keys Open Doors” from Clipse’s Hell Hath No Fury album with an educational twist for his toddler.

“I know what it’s written about but when I play Keys Open Doors for my 2-year-old it is actually a non-double-entendre educational song,” user @thekolsky said, alluding to how the track can be used to teach a child how to literally use a door key. “I’m saying Clipse is for the children. Shout out @PUSHA_T.”

Pusha-T quote tweeted the fan and revealed that he’s actually attempted to release a children’s book but failed.

“Thanx and I’ve been trying to write a children’s book for years…they won’t publish me,” Push said, ending with a sad face emoji.

Journalist Keith Nelson Jr. jokingly noted the G.O.D. Music head honcho’s drug references on countless records. “‘What does he REALLY mean by Snow White?’” King Push weighed in on that one, too, saying, “A simple metaphor can be the death of you.”