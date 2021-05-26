Social Media Reacts To Drake Being Pictured With Mystery Woman

Social Media Reacts To Drake Being Pictured With Mystery Woman

Drake has been trending since taking home the Billboard Music Awards Artist of the Decade Award. Now, the rapper is making headlines after being pictured with a “mystery woman”.

The woman, has now been identified by The Shade Room as one of the rapper’s “life-long employees”. In an Instagram post, the woman known as ms_duran on IG posted a picture seemingly explaining her relationship with the artist.

“Congratulation on Artist of the Decade. It’s been so amazing working with youths last 10 years. You are truly like a brother to me.” wrote ms_duran.

Twitter Speculations

Although their relationship has been cleared up, some people aren’t buying it. Here’s what social media users are saying about it.

“It’s Drake getting a girlfriend for me, like I’ma just focus on my got damn self. I’m mad asf y’all,” wrote Talyric97.

In response to her tweet, one user replied that ms_duran is reportedly his Drake’s stylist.

“It’s you thinking Drake’s stylist is his girlfriend for me lol and you call yourself a drake fan” wrote JMack87112576.

Some twitter users were also drawing comparisons to the woman in the picture and others he’s dated.

“If that’s Drake’s girlfriend, he really does have a type.” wrote kayinterrupted.

“I think Drake has a girlfriend….not gonna lie…..im kinda jealous” wrote ITsBingyBaby.

“who is supposed to be Drake’s girlfriend? not Louisa … she’s been his staff member for years. that’s the only pic of a white woman I saw.” wrote rinnyssance.