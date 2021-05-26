Popular boxer Christopher Lovejoy is excited to announce that he’ll be back in the ring this July.

Training year round, he maintains his heavyweight status in anticipation of a massive comeback after the announcement of his retirement earlier this year. Proud to have a world title under his belt, Lovejoy maintains no management, no added promotion and zero amateur fights – an organic display of his grassroots efforts.

When asked who he would fight if he could fight any professional boxer, Lovejoy said Anthony Joshua because Joshua is currently the top dog with three major titles. Originally from South Central Los Angeles, Lovejoy’s relentless attitude has served him well; the 32 year old has big plans for 2021 as he steps back into the ring with a newfound energy and appreciation for the sport.

