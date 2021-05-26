After putting the Boston Celtics in a 0-2 hole, Kyrie Irving and his Brooklyn Nets are getting ready for a two-game trip to Beantown. For Kyrie, it brings him back to his former basketball home, one that he saged during a visit a season ago.



Kyrie expects a less than warm welcome, due to departing the franchise following a commercial stating he wanted to retire in Boston. After the Tuesday night win, Irving states he just hopes for no racism.

Kyrie Irving, in part, on returning to TD Garden for Game 3: "Hopefully we can just keep it strictly basketball, there's not belligerence or racism going on. Subtle racism… I'm not the only one who can attest to this… The whole world knows it." — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 26, 2021

“I am just looking forward to competing with my teammates and hopefully, we can just keep it strictly basketball; there’s no belligerence or racism going on — subtle racism,” Irving said to ESPN. “People yelling s— from the crowd, but even if it is, it’s part of the nature of the game and we’re just going to focus on what we can control.”



The Celtics crowd will be a bit subdued to what it could be as the TD Garden will only have 25% of their near 20,000 capacity for the game, but will be near full for game 4.



You can hear it from Irving below.