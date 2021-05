Earlier in the year, VERZUZ revealed a list of battles but did not announce who would be in the rematch event. Now we know the Memorial Day match-up will bring Swizz Beatz and Timbaland back to the battle.

The two iconic Hip-Hop producers will meet at LIV nightclub in Miami and will kick off the event at 5PM PT / 8PM ET. If you are not one of the lucky people to make it inside the Miami hot spot, you can catch all the action on Triller, the Fite APP, and via the Verzuz Instagram page.