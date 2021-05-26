The DMX Exodus album is set to drop this Friday. The tracklist hit last week and showed that everyone was involved from JAY-Z and Nas to Griselda and Moneybagg Yo.

The first posthumous album from X is sure to move the needle but why so many features? Swizz Beatz hit Zane Lowe’s show on Apple Music 1 and revealed why it’s such a heavy number.

“The only tribute was the Moneybagg track,” Swizz detailed. “Everything else X was present and happy for. We had a conversation, and I told him, I said, yo, I know you don’t like a lot of features, but I think it’s time that people should see that other people love you as well and you’re respected by serious, serious artists.”

He added, “The next album, we can get back to how you want to do it, but let’s have some fun. Let’s give them something they can’t expect. They’re not expecting you and Bono. They’re not expecting you and Alicia. They’re not expecting you and Griselda. They’re not expecting you, Jay, and Nas on one track. You know what I’m saying? They never expected an Usher with ‘Letter To My Son, Call Your Father,’ You know?”

