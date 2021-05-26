SZA Sounds Off on “Good Days” Dropping Out Hot 100: “I Really Hate My Label”

Every once in a while SZA reminds us that everything is not always peachy with her record label. That was the case today as she revealed that she hates her label.

The message came on Instagram from a fan page that highlighted the single “Good Days,” which has recently left the Hot 100.

‘Good Days’ by @sza goes recurrent and departs from the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week,” the message said. “The smash hit scored SZA her first solo top 10 hit in the region, peaking at #9 and charting for 20 weeks. This is SZA’s BIGGEST solo hit later.”

SZA would sound off in the comments, “I really hate my label .So much .”

SZA does not state if she is referring to RCA or TDE but you can see the message below. Does this mean anything at all?