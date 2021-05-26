If publicity was the reason Quality Control artist Metro Marrs made it rain at his high school graduation, then he succeeded.

Metro Marrs, the latest signee to Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ Quality Control imprint, was arrested at his high school graduation earlier this week after throwing $10,000 cash in the air after grabbing his diploma.

Viral video footage from the graduation at Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia outside of Atlanta shows Marrs tossing several wads of cash in the air before being detained by police and ordered to hand over the rest of the money.

Marrs was charged with inciting a riot and disorderly conduct. He was released with a summons on he scene.

