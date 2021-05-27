Rev your engines and get ready for Fast 9. The squad of Vin Diesel, Ludacris, Tyrese, and more will be joined by John Cena. Holding down the score for the film is a squad of Hip-Hop elite including A$AP Rocky, Pop Smoke, King Von, Jack Harlow, and more.

Complex revealed the new soundtrack, which will hit on June 17, and is led by the aforementioned along with Don Toliver, Offset, 24K Goldn, Lil Durk, Juicy J, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

The new soundtrack is 14 songs in length and will hit on June 17, just one week ahead of the movie arriving in theaters on June 25.

