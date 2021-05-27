Earlier this week, Vivica A. Fox opened her heart and revealed 50 Cent was the love of her life and still holds a place in her heart.

“We met after he said the thing at the Soul Train Music Awards. ‘And I want to thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress,'” Fox spoke of the start of their romance. “I was shocked. I was just kinda like, wow. And then after that, his people got in touch with my people and next thing I know, we were on the phone and my birthday was coming up and he’s such a gentleman. He’s very generous. I know him as Curtis, always will, and the 50 Cent, those are his performing things and who he is as a man. So, I met Curtis.”

Hearing the words, Cuban Link, who is currently dating 50, had a quick response on The Shade Room’s Instagram typing “Awwww” and inserting a violin. Essentially, Cuban is letting Fox know her time is over and passed.

Always a spark, Fox has some words to offer back to Cuban Link. “Well! This is getting good cause I tried to post 3 times on @ShadeRoom,” Vivica wrote. “Now @_Cuban_Link what that clip didn’t show was that I said he now has a hawt gurlfiend & Im happy 4 him! So stay in ya bag boo dont get nervous! Im good! “