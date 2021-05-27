G Herbo and Taina Williams Welcome Their First Child Together

G Herbo revealed that Taina Williams gave birth to their first child together early Thursday morning.

The Chicago rapper shared the big news with a black-and-white photo of him intimately kangaroo caring for his newborn.

The couple received an outpour of love from their family and friends on social media. Reginae Carter commented, “Omgggggg I’m crying !!!”

Taina on the other hand didn’t reveal the news yet and is most likely resting up. She posted a photo of her baby bump the day before she went into labor and Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star, Tommie, commented, “Man it’s time.”

And it sure was. Congratulations are in order to G Herbo and Taina Williams who now share a baby boy.

Herbo already has a son, Yosohn, from his previous relationship with Ari Fletcher, who is now with Moneybagg Yo. They all shared a beautiful, mature moment at Yosohn’s birthday party recently after a rocky start.

In other G Herbo related news, the rapper entered a not guilt plea deal for federal fraud case.

The charges against Herbo expanded to include lying to a federal agent after he claimed he had minimal communication with Antonio Strong. Prosecution sites expensive trips and purchases occurred as a product of their relationship.

“Wright falsely said he’d never provided Strong any money, never received anything of value from Strong and had no direct relationship with Strong,” the charges state. “In fact, since at least 2016, Wright had received valuable goods from Strong, including private jet charters, luxury accommodations and exotic car rentals.”

Herbo is due back in court on August 5.