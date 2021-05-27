J. Cole’s professional basketball career is over. The Off-Season rapper has completed the terms of his contract with the Rwanda Patriots of the Basketball Africa League. ESPN reports Cole has left Rwanda due to a “family obligation.”

Source confirms rapper J. Cole of the Rwanda Patriots BBC has completed his contractual obligation to the Basketball Africa League and has departed from Rwanda due to a “family obligation,” a source said. J. Cole had five points, three assists and five rebounds in three games. pic.twitter.com/RXQsXMN8DX — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) May 26, 2021

Cole played a total of three games, bringing in 5 points, 3 assists, and 5 rebounds across 45 minutes of game time in three different games. The Patriots BBC will go on to play Mozambique’s Ferroviario de Maputo in the playoff quarterfinals on Thursday.

Just yesterday, the league’s leading scorer, Morocco AS Sale guard Terrell Stoglin, admitted he was not a fan of Cole joining the league. Stoglin stated Cole’s inclusion was “disrespectful to the ones who sacrificed their whole lives for this.”

Advertisement

Before his departure, Cole handed out gear from his PUMA line to his teammates. You can see the moment below.