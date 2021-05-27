JAY-Z’s Made in America was paused last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

“See you in Philly! Made in America 2021 tickets are on sale now! Get 2-day passes and lock in “Early Bird” pricing while it’s available,” tweeted the official MIA page.

Early bird tickets are available here and the lineup will be announced shortly.

“We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made in America celebrates 10 years of music history making moments,” Jay-Z said in a prepared statement. “The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”

JAY-Z’s Made in America announcement caps a busy week for the mogul, who is set to appear on LeBron James’ The Shop.

His fans will also get the pleasure of enjoying two new verses from the emcee as he’s set to be featured on DMX‘s posthumous musical effort, Exodus.

Swizz Beatz revealed that the late rapper “was present and happy for” the track selection, except for the Moneybagg Yo collaboration.

“The only tribute was the Moneybagg track,” Swizz detailed. “We had a conversation, and I told him, I said, yo, I know you don’t like a lot of features, but I think it’s time that people should see that other people love you as well and you’re respected by serious, serious artists.”

He added, “The next album, we can get back to how you want to do it, but let’s have some fun. Let’s give them something they can’t expect. They’re not expecting you and Bono. They’re not expecting you and Alicia. They’re not expecting you and Griselda. They’re not expecting you, Jay, and Nas on one track. You know what I’m saying? They never expected an Usher with ‘Letter To My Son, Call Your Father,’ You know?”