Mary J. Blige to be Inducted in Apollo Walk of Fame

Mary J. Blige will forever be a part of New York history as she will be inducted into the Apollo Walk of Fame.

The ceremony will occur on Friday, May 28 at 10:00 a.m. The unveiling is free and open to the public.

MJB joins a line of superstar inductees like Aretha Franklin, Quincy Jones, Patti Labelle, Smokey Robinson, Gladys Knight, and the Pips, Little Richard, Ella Fitzgerald, and most recently, the original Temptations.

The induction ceremony will include remarks from Ms. Blige, Apollo Theater Executive Producer Kamilah Forbes, and Apollo Theater Board Chair Charles Phillips, and Billy “Mr. Apollo” Mitchell.