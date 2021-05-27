Nas let you know what his investment portfolio looked like on the “Sorry Not Sorry” single, but now the King of Queensbridge has entered another partnership.

Billboard reports, The Orchard, an independent music distributor, and a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment, has agreed to a new deal with Nas and Mass Appeal Records.

In the partnership, Mass Appeal will sign artists and offer the full suite of The ORchard’s services, which include full-service marketing, sync licensing, video services, transparent data analysis, advertising, rights management, and radio, among other resources.

Advertisement

“This is a full circle moment for me,” Nas said in a statement. “To come back to Sony Music with my own label is a major milestone. We see this multi-phase initiative as an opportunity to continue to push the culture forward, educate and inspire.”

Brad Navin, CEO of The Orchard said in a statement, “As a company and strategic partner, The Orchard will continue to empower and reinforce their creative vision and help all artists under the partnership [to] expand their global reach.”