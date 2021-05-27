Back in April, Paul Pierce was fired from ESPN after a very wild night of liquor and strippers made it to Instagram Live. He would go on to state “Truth gonna bounce back,” and now doubling down on that statement by completely dissing ESPN.

“@espn I don’t need you,” Pierce wrote on Twitter. “I got @ethereum_max I made more money with this crypto in the past month then I did with y’all in a year. TRUTH shall set u Free.”

Could the message be a way to promote his cryptocurrency? Possibly. But life is pretty good for The Truth. Just last week he was announced as a member of the next hall of fame class, being inducted alongside Chris Bosh and Chris Webber.

