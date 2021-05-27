Fresh off being “walked down” by Lil Wayne, Polo G is ready to unleash the full album that holds their collaboration “Gang Gang.” The new effort from the Chicagor apper is Hall Of Fame and will be available on June 11.

“My goals for Hall Of Fame was just to make sure that I can show my diversity as an artist, really like elevate my sound, for the people to hear something that I ain’t ever did before,” Polo G said in the announcement video.

The new album will include Polo G’s hit single “RAPSTAR,” which became the rapper’s first No.1 on the Hot 100. “RAPSTAR” is only the 22nd song in history to debut at #1 on the Hot 100 and log a second consecutive week on top. The track is already certified PLATINUM by the RIAA with over one million units in consumption in just a month and has amassed over 400M audio/video streams globally to date.

