Summer Walker became a trending topic when someone reposted the food she’s presumably feeding her baby.

“She feeding the baby hemp seeds, honey, and shrooms goodbye,” the user said.

Chile I’m praying for summer walker and her baby bc WTF is this shit????? pic.twitter.com/TqTW7YMq85 — 𝔤𝖆𝔦𝔞‘𝔰 𝔞𝔯𝔠𝔥𝔞𝔫𝔤𝔢𝔩 👼🏾 (@xopinkvodka6) May 25, 2021

The Internet immediately became divided: Some agreed with the now-viral post while others advised the author of the tweet to mind her business.

It’s y’all really trying to tell her how to take care of her child for me. Why not just educate instead of saying she shouldn’t have had a child. — Candy 🍫 (@Candythesmartie) May 26, 2021

She’s vegan and a mom, they’re just cut different from people who don’t have the same lifestyle. I’m sure that baby is fine, all babies aren’t fat. — shesoloveli (@shesoloveli) May 26, 2021

I took this screenshot from her video on ig… I ain’t NEVER seen formula turn green. 🤷🏽‍♀️ but idk. I may not be in miss walkers home but the math ain’t mathing on what her baby eats. pic.twitter.com/J0mCI7xt7m — Faerie Witch Bitch (@ItsPettywise) May 26, 2021

Summer Walker caught wind of the criticism and immediately responded on her Instagram story.

“Watch this,” she wrote, adding in a separate post, “Diva mode activated.” Summer quoted Nicki Minaj’s lyrics, “Keep a couple wet wipes in case a bum try to touch me ew.”

She closed off her rant claiming, “Pictures, hugs, casual chats, Deadianna,” insinuating that she will no longer take pictures or give hugs.

This isn’t the first time Summer Walker made claims like these.

In 2019, the singer claimed she was no longer hugging her fans due to a “transference of energy.” The claim came after a fan dragged her for hosting an underwhelming meet and greet.

Summer responded, “I just want to say to all the fans who purchase meet & greets I really APPRECIATE y’all taking the extra time to meet me and share your stories. I tell everyone individually ‘thank you’, I spread love, we laugh & I give genuine compliments. now for those who’re upset b/c I don’t give hugs idk what to tell you…I’m an empath, and that transference of energy from that many people each day would literally KILL me.. y’all may not understand what I’m talking about but for example… there’s a lot of people out here faking the funk with a smile on their face like they got it together but inside your [sic] actually suffering from some sort of traumatic experience, a loss, depressed, fearful, envious or whatever the case may be BUT I CAN FEEL IT. So I ask you please respect my space in those moments.”