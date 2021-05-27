The bond between Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Norris is admirable. Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen how close they are by watching them on Red Table Talk. Well, it looks like the ladies just got matching tattoos to symbolize their bond.

“Look what we did!!!! Thank you @_dr_woo_ for your patience and generosity of your craft and spirit. Now I want a sleeve!!!! Check us out! STREAMING NOW! LINK IN BIO” Jada wrote on Instagram.





The most recent episode of Red Table Talk had an intimate ink session with Dr. Woo. So something that reportedly has been on Jada’s bucket list. During this episode, Dr. Woo opens up about his Chinese-American roots and how he talks to his young children about racism.

In an Instagram post, Dr. Woo showed gratitude to the ladies for the tattoo session and special conversation.

“Thank you for the great conversations and the opportunity to do this special one for all of you.” wrote Dr. Woo.

Dr. Woo is a high demand tattoo artist, who’s waiting list can be years long. The tattooist is best known for his intricate style, created by using a single needle technique.

During their visit, the three generations of women shared their tattoo ideas with Dr. Woo; and in a matter of minutes, he sketched a set of budding lotus.