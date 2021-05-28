An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson.

According to CNN, London’s Metropolitan Police said 18-year-old Cameron Deriggs has been charged with conspiracy to murder in connection with the shooting.

The shooting took place at a house party in south London last Sunday. According to law enformcement, she was shot in the head. Police said they did not believe she was specifically targeted.

The 18-year-old was one of five men arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder in the case. CNN reports, Derigg and the two others were also arrested on suspicion of affray (a group fight) and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs. The youngest of the group, a 17-year-old, was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. The fifth man, 25, was arrested on suspicion of affray and failing to stop by police.Deriggs remains in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, while the other four have been released on bail, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.