According to an exclusive report from VladTV, Detroit rap wunderkind 42 Dugg has been in negotiations with federal prosecutors in Georgia and it is being reported that the 27-year-old star will be reaching a plea agreement for his gun possession case.

Court records confirm that Dugg’s lawyer is in negotiations with prosecutors, saying, “both parties are still hopeful that a resolution can be reached in the near future.” This means that Dugg, whose real name is Dion Hayes, will be pleading guilty to a federal offense.

A evidentiary hearing was scheduled for May 24, but was postponed amid the plea agreement negotiations.

Advertisement

The charges stem from Dugg going to a gun range in November 2019, which earned him a federal charge of possessing a firearm as a felon. That charge could cost the rapper 10 years in federal prison.

Dugg remains on pre-trial release, which allows him to travel for business purposes.

TheSource.com will update this story as it develops.