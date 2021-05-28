Nike is taking the city connect jersey series to the Southside, introducing the Chicago White Sox edition of the threads.

The City Connect Series is inspired by the cities of the teams and celebrates new baseball traditions in efforts to grow the game of baseball.

Developed in partnership with MLB clubs, Nike MLB City Connect Series celebrates the bond between each club and its city. The uniform series explores the personality, values and customs that make each community and their residents unique.

The inaugural season of Nike MLB City Connect series will feature seven clubs: Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants.

The Nike Chicago White Sox Connect Jersey pays tribute to the attitude of Chicago’s Southside. The community’s residents are known for their gritty, hardworking and resilient personality. In 1991, the White Sox unveiled a new brand identity that aligned perfectly with their side of town’s attitude. The new look not only resonated on the Southside — but permeated through Hip Hop and youth culture. The “Southside” graphic, on the jersey’s chest, reimagines the popular White Sox’ gothic-script logo to create a new font and number system. The White Sox’ dark-grey City Connect Jersey is inspired by the city’s Greystone architectural style. A black pattern across the jersey creates texture and symbolizes the resilience of the city’s people and its architectural style.

The jersey will make its onfield debut on June 6. You can see it below.

