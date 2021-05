DJ Khaled Release Video for “I Did It” Featuring Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, and DaBaby

DJ Khaled is continuing his music video onslaught from his Khaled Khaled album. The latest video brings in Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby and DaBaby for the A-lister single “I Did It.”

The Dave Myers-directed video follows the videos for “Body in Motion,” bringing Baby back but also Bryson Tiller, Roddy Ricch and “Let It Go” with Justin Bieber and 21 Savage.

You can see the new video below.

