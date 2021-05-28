DMX’s posthumous album, Exodus, executive produced by the late rapper’s late friend Swizz Beatz, is now available.

The new album brings in a host of X’s friends and new collaborators for features. Nas, JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, The Lox, Usher, Griselda Alicia Keys are all involved. The album is released on Def Jam Records, where X resigned, making it his first release on the label in 18 years.

The album was in the works before the death of the rapper and the finishing touches were led by Beatz.

You can hear the full album below.