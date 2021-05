Eminem is Joined by Jack Harlow and Cordae on “Killer” Remix

Eminem is Joined by Jack Harlow and Cordae on “Killer” Remix

Eminem is in tune with the young generation of stars partnering with Cordae and Jack Harlow for the remix to his “Killer” single. “You know we had to do a remix, right?” Em wrote when teasing the effort. “K I L L E R RMX w/ @jackharlow & @cordae Midnight ET.”

You know we had to do a remix, right? K I L L E R RMX w/ @jackharlow & @cordae Midnight ET pic.twitter.com/Dv9liXpCkC — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 27, 2021

The original single can be found on the Music To Be Murdered By: Side B effort. You can hear the new effort below.