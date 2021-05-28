Philadelphia artist, Lil Uzi Vert has been enjoying the spotlight with his rapper girlfriend, JT as the couple has now gone public with their romance. Since their decision to go public, the couple has been in the headlines following a few incidents on social media. The most recent backlash the couple faced, came after the two revealed tattoos of each other’s name on one another.

While the two seemed to not regret the decision, Uzi has fans concerned after posting some alarming tweets the other day. “So I’m literally getting broke down into pieces,” one tweet read.

“I’m ready to die,” another tweet stated.

While some fans began tweeting the rapper, wondering what was wrong, Uzi then mentioned that the tweets could be possible song titles for an upcoming project. “Song titles I’m back on my f*ck it sh*t,” followed by “And honestly I just been working to hard that I felt like that so I named 2 songs after my emotions.”

Fans have been anticipating new music from the “Myron” rapper, wondering if Uzi would do a track with JT. Would you be here for a JT and Uzi track?

Regardless, we hope Lil Uzi Vert is okay.