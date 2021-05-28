After a year hiatus, social distancing and virtual award ceremonies the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards made a comeback live and in person bringing some serious glam to the Dolby Theatre in LA. Take a glimpse of the looks we loved and show-stopping style moments that made us gasp.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion did not come to play! Before taking home an award for Best Collaboration, the “W.A.P.” rapper hit the red carpet with her boo Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine in color-coordinated style. The iHeart hottie’s (her words not ours) glam game was on point. She looked like a trophy in a asymmetric Mesh Panel Mini dress that looked like it was painted on her and snake sandals. Her hair stylist, Kellon Deryck kept her hairlook simple, smooth and sleek with a side part and long bangs that she swept behind her ears. Of course, she rocked her signature long manicure, while she finished the look with a glossy, rose gold toned nude lip, along with gold toned eyeshadow and signature lashes.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat arrived on the red carpet in sky-high D’Accori heels and a wow-worthy see-through dress all formed with sheer green fabric and a cape designed by Brandon Maxwell. Her makeup artist, Ernesto Casillas created this look using Benefit Cosmetics Precisely My Brow Pencil in #4 on; Pat McGrath Venus in Fleurs Luxe Quad eyeshadow and Rokael Beauty Super Moon lashes. He finished the lips with a nude KKW Beauty lipstick in #44 and Pat McGrath lipgloss in Flesh Astral. Her hair was simple and sleek blown straight and parted in the middle.

H.E.R.

H.E.R. kicked her show stopping performance off playing piano and guitar for the “Bennie and the Jets,” creator Elton John, even getting a reaction out of John, who could be seen yelling, “YES!” Her long wavy pony created by her stylist Nina Monique was snatched! Which included her signature bang that swooped over to one side. She switched up her eye makeup specifically for her performance in bold glitter gold eye shadow which matched her outfit and a burgundy matte lip.