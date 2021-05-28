The idea of marriage has been following after Jim Jones and his longtime girlfriend, Chrissy Lampkin for years. After seeing the couple on Love and Hip Hop to their own reality show, “Chrissy and Mr. Jones” fans of the couple have gotten to watch the couple’s love for each other grow.

In one episode of the TV show, fans were shocked when Chrissy proposed to Jim Jones after trying to try her hand in marriage herself. Since then, it seems that a couple of nearly 15 years is fine with their relationship status after Chrissy told the ladies of The Real where she stands on her relationship status with Jim.

“To be honest with you, it’s not a priority anymore,” she began. “Our relationship is in a good place. I thought that [marriage] was the natural progression, but it’s not for everybody. So, we’re good right now.”

In a recent interview with THE WGCI Morning Show, Jim Jones shuts down an interviewer after she asked if marriage was on the horizon for the couple. “Is there still pressure for You and Chrissy to get officially married?” the interviewer asked.

“You married?” Jim responded. “Your momma married?” he continued. “You talking to me about something that you haven’t fulfilled or your mom hasn’t fulfilled.”

It’s safe to say, Jim and Chrissy are tired of the marriage questions! Check out the clip below.