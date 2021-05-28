Rolling Loud will return to Miami this summer and have already focused their eye on their California return for December.

The Cali edition of the megafestival will have Kid Cudi, J.Cole and Future as headliners. Joining Future on Day 3 will be a special performance of the Slime & B album from Chris Brown and Young Thug.

Additional perfomers for the festival include Lil Durk, Wiz Khalifa, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, and Jack Harlow.

You can check out the full Rolling Loud California 2021 lineup below. Tickets can be bought below on Tuesday.