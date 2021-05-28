Fans have returned to the NBA arenas and are doing the most. On the same evening as the Russell Westbrook incident, Trae Young was also on the receiving ends of some hate.

The Atlanta Hawks star was already the target of the raucous Knicks crowd, but cameras picked up a fan spitting on Young during the game. The Knicks would release a statement on Thursday.

“We investigated the matter and determined that this patron, who is not a season ticket holder, did indeed spit on Trae Young, and for that reason, he is now banned from The Garden indefinitely. We apologize to Trae and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for this fan’s behavior. This was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our venue. We have turned the information over to the appropriate authorities,” the team said.

Young has decided to not press charges. “We appreciate the Garden’s response to the incident, and Trae’s focus remains on his teammates and Game 3,” Young’s agent, Omar Wilkes, said.

With the outbreak of disrespect toward players, the NBA released a statement demanding the fans “Respect our Players. Respect our Game.

“True fans of this game honor and respect the dignity of our players,” the statement read. “No true fan would seek to harm them or violate their personal space. Those who do have no place in our arenas. And their conduct is appropriately evaluated by law enforcement just as if it occurred on a public street.”

The Hawks and Knicks are back at it Friday night, taking over the State Farm Arena in Atlanta for Game 3.