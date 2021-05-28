The Kwame Brown saga has stretched into week two. Never one to mince his words, Stephen A. Smith has finally responded to the NBA bust after he attacked the ESPN star in his Instagram Live rants.

Kwame Brown talking about putting some of “Mama’s Seasoning” on Stephen A. Smith’s lady for calling him a BonaFide Scrub pic.twitter.com/wFyF8lddg3 — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) May 22, 2021

Stephen A. hit his ESPN+ show, Stephen A’s World, and let fans know upfront it was nothing personal before delivering an onslaught of NBA plays that you can only shake your head at.

“I don’t have a single negative thing to say about Kwame Brown, the person. Nothing personal,” the opened. “The only negative thing anybody said about Kwame Brown is that he couldn’t play a lick of basketball. News flash: That wasn’t a lie.”

You can see the blooper reel below.