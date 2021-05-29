Is JAY-Z Looking to Buy a Stake in the Washington Football Team?

With minority ownership very scarce in the NFL, JAY-Z is looking to change that. NBCSports Washington has confirmed that Hov is “actively divesting” assets to purchase a portion of the Washington Football Team.

The Football Team is currently undergoing a sale as majority owner Daniel Snyder is buying out minority staktes from various ownes. Once he owns all the pieces he can sell to Jay-Z or anyone else.

NBC Sports notes that it won’t be an easy purchase for JAY-Z and the faster the better due to legalized gambling. With mroe money pouring into the gambling market, the cost will continue to inflate.

Would Hov purchasing in the WFT make you a fan?