Nicki Minaj Corrects LeBron James on His Pick for Rap’s Mt. Rushmore of the 2010s

The King of the basketball court was corrected by the Queen of rap on Twitter this week. LeBron James was responding to a Mt. Rushmore post of the 2010s that featured Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole while asking fans for the last spot. Bron Bron chose Future and Nicki Minaj had some friendly words for him.

“Never thought I’d get the opportunity to give you the alley oop,” Nicki wrote to King James. “But you almost had it. It’s N I C K I…EMMMM I N A J!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Never thought I’d get the opportunity to give you the alley oop. But you almost had it. It’s N I C K I…EMMMM I N A J!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/beAYfxDa2J — BEAM ME UP SCOTTY OUT NOW (@NICKIMINAJ) May 28, 2021

Who do you pick for the last spot? Future or Nicki Minaj.

