Power and Army of the Dead (Netflix) star Omari Hardwick have joined Hollywood Diva Halle Berry, in The Mothership, a sci-fi adventure feature coming from MRC Film, Automatik, and Netflix. Written and directed by Matt Charman, best known for Bridge of Spies, the film sees Halle Berry portraying the role of Sara Morse, a woman picking up the pieces following the mysterious disappearance of her husband when she discovers an extraterrestrial object beneath her farmland home. Sara and her children race to decipher the connection between this strange object and her husband’s disappearance.

The film will be produced by Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Automatik and executive produced by Danny Stillman. Halle Berry is familiar with sci-fi, starring as Molly Woods in the short-lived CBS sci-fi television series, Extant. Also, The Mothership isn’t the only sci-fi film Berry is slated the star in soon. Berry will also star in the upcoming sci-fi Moonfall, which is set to premiere in February 2022. It is directed by Roland Emmerich. Berry also stars in and directs the upcoming sports film, Bruised, also set at Netflix. Hardwick is best known for his roles such as James “Ghost” St. Patrick in the Starz drama Power, as well as his role as Andre in Being Mary Jane and Vanderohe in Netflix’s Army Of The Dead by Zach Snyder which recently premiered with good reviews. I actually loved that film. Fun, action packed and well written. Hardwick stole every scene by the way.