Boosie Badazz was in the center of gun violence once again while recording a music video in Alabama.

In the now viral clip below, you can see the rapper and everyone around him running for their lives after shots were fired.

TMZ reports that 22-year-old Christopher Kwan Freeman was arrested and charged with the murder of Randall Strong Jr., 20.

Authorities claim that an altercation between Freeman and Strong resulted in the shooting.

Freeman turned himself in Sunday morning, meanwhile, Strong passed away in the hospital from his injuries.

Boosie Badazz was unharmed and hopped on Twitter to add clarity to the situation. “AINT NOBODY TRY TO KILL ME N HUNTSVILLE AL. YALL MFS BE HAPPY TO SPREAD LIES ON ME #LOL,” he wrote.

AINT NOBODY TRY TO KILL ME N HUNTSVILLE AL. YALL MFS BE HAPPY TO SPREAD LIES ON ME #LOL — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) May 30, 2021