Lizzo graced the charts and stages of her audience after the release of her hit debut single, “Truth Hurts.” Since then, Lizzo’s talent and positive personality have kept the attention of her fans. Recently Lizzo has been very vocal about how social media users can make her insecure due to the constant body shaming. The 33-year-old singer took to TikTok in a tearful video sharing how she felt.

“You know that part of sadness where you feel like a burden on everyone and annoying and nobody cares about you? Can we get rid of that part? It’s like, yo, I’m already sad. Could it add insult to injury that I have no one to talk to about it?” she mentioned.

“I don’t want to feel this way anymore. I want to feel like I do have someone to talk to, people do care about me. I have love. I’m not alone. That’s what I want to feel, but I don’t feel like that,” she continued.

Several hours later the “Boys” singer updated her fans saying that she was “feeling better.” Well, there is someone who is stepping up for Lizzo in an effort to keep her spirits up. Love and HipHop’s Akbar V defended the singer on Twitter after feeling like enough is enough.

“Ion like how yall be body shaming @lizzo to keep shit G yall drove me into surgery I felt like I couldn’t make it being fat and apart of me wanted to lost weight to be healthy but 95% I wanted to lose weight cause I wanted to win in this music industry,” Akbar begin.

Its always something… you too big … lost some weight do this, do that, you got to act like this you got to say that to be honest none of that sh*t matter if you got a hit record … with a hit record you can skate on ice …. @lizzo dont let nobody drive you into depression,” she continued.

