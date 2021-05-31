Over the past week, 50 Cent’s old flame Vivica A. Fox made their early 2000s relationship a subject of headlines when she revealed that the rapper was the “love of her life.” Following the reveal, 50’s current bae, Cuban Link, hopped in The Shade Room comments and sparked a brief back and forth with Fox.

Cuban Link would go back to Instagram and issue an apology for her role in the exchange.

“Humorous comment. Bad timing that’s all,” wrote Cuban Link on Vivica’s post. “Now with knowing all of the information, it’s no so funny! I take the blame for the all the commotion! I apologize.”

Advertisement

Do you think Cuban’s comment was in poor timing?