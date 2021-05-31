DMX’s posthumous album Exodus is now available and the first week numbers are coming in between 28,000 and 32,000 copies.

Of that number 12,000 to 14,000 are from pure album sales. X is now set for a posthumous top 10 debuts in the Billboard 200.

Joining X on the album is a plethora of stars ranging from Alicia Keys to JAY-Z and The LOX to Griselda.

Advertisement

Swizz Beatz hit Zane Lowe’s show on Apple Music 1 and revealed why it’s such a heavy number.

“The only tribute was the Moneybagg track,” Swizz detailed. “Everything else X was present and happy for. We had a conversation, and I told him, I said, yo, I know you don’t like a lot of features, but I think it’s time that people should see that other people love you as well and you’re respected by serious, serious artists.”

He added, “The next album, we can get back to how you want to do it, but let’s have some fun. Let’s give them something they can’t expect. They’re not expecting you and Bono. They’re not expecting you and Alicia. They’re not expecting you and Griselda. They’re not expecting you, Jay, and Nas on one track. You know what I’m saying? They never expected an Usher with ‘Letter To My Son, Call Your Father,’ You know?”