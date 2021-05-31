Kanye West covered his face out in his latest public appearance. The YEEZY mogul decided to do a pre-memorial day pop-out. While masks have become a social norm due to coronavirus, Ye’s mask doesn’t resemble the others. It is unique and innovative and something only he could pull off.

Kanye West hit the streets of LA in a balaclava mask covering his entire face. pic.twitter.com/gBTz6QGwhk — World Latin Honey (@WorldLatinHoney) May 28, 2021

The bag-like mask resembled a stone-colored cloth, with a light blue and white graphic on its front. It is one of the first public sitings we have seen from Ye overall for several months. He attended the funeral service of the late-DMX, along with his Sunday Service choir, where he wore a full face-covered mask as well.

Despite rare public sitings, the Chicago native has made headlines for his divorce from Kim Kardashian. The estranged couple has not spoken publicly about their divorce. Instead, their reps have been doing the talking for them.

Over the past year, the JESUS IS KING artist has been busy preparing for the first release of his new YZY-GAP partnership. West announced the partnership back in June 2020. According to The Business of Fashion, Gap is betting it all on the music and fashion mogul. Its first collection is expected to release before the end of June.